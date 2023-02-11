Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,170,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 16.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 33.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 27.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4,946.9% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on SMG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $56.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $75,248.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,598,010.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total value of $4,038,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,064,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,136,011,876.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $75,248.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,598,010.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 246,777 shares of company stock worth $15,287,938 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $76.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.45. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.68. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $145.26.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $526.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.44 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 55.54% and a negative net margin of 11.64%. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.88) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.16%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

