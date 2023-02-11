Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Stake in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Frontdoor were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTDR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 289.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 246.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the 2nd quarter worth $136,000.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

Frontdoor Price Performance

FTDR opened at $27.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.27. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.06 and a 12-month high of $36.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Frontdoor Company Profile

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered Frontdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. William Blair lowered Frontdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

(Get Rating)

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.