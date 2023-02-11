Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Stock Position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in LGI Homes were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 2,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LGI Homes news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.27, for a total transaction of $94,412.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,952.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LGI Homes Price Performance

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LGI Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.20.

NASDAQ LGIH opened at $113.53 on Friday. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.73 and a 12 month high of $134.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.10. The company has a current ratio of 10.89, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

LGI Homes Profile

(Get Rating)

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida,Midwest, Mid-Atlantic and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

