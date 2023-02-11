Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 1,149 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Sonos were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Sonos during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonos during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 2,100.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sonos during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 10.8% during the second quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 85.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Sonos news, Director Joanna Coles sold 5,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $111,586.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,667 shares in the company, valued at $321,956.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sonos news, Director Joanna Coles sold 5,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $111,586.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,667 shares in the company, valued at $321,956.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Millington sold 41,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total value of $843,406.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 294,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,929,955.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SONO opened at $20.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.86, a PEG ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.99. Sonos, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $31.22.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $316.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.51 million. Sonos had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. Analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on Sonos to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sonos from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

