Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 21,496 Shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) by 79.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,496 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Universal were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal by 3.1% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Universal by 4.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Universal by 18.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Universal by 47.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Universal by 3.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Universal Stock Performance

NYSE:UVV opened at $53.45 on Friday. Universal Co. has a 12-month low of $43.64 and a 12-month high of $64.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.10.

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $795.04 million during the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 6.98%.

Universal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Universal’s payout ratio is 82.08%.

Universal Company Profile

Universal Corp. is a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment includes selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

