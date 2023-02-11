Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 254 Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,811 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KWR. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 2.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,633 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,111,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 30.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 54.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 21.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Quaker Chemical in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $196.00 price objective for the company.

Quaker Chemical Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Quaker Chemical stock opened at $199.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.71. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 12-month low of $129.06 and a 12-month high of $216.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.91%.

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

