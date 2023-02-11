Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 272 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PIPR. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 312,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,407,000 after purchasing an additional 65,938 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 170,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,327,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 151.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 34,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 20,625 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,427,000 after purchasing an additional 18,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,778,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,389,000 after purchasing an additional 15,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Piper Sandler Companies

In other news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total value of $665,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 247,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,013,805.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,185,750 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Piper Sandler Companies Price Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $153.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

Shares of NYSE:PIPR opened at $156.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.42. Piper Sandler Companies has a one year low of $102.60 and a one year high of $162.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $390.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.26 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Piper Sandler Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $1.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $7.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.92%.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

