Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 395 Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,038 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in TechTarget were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TechTarget during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC raised its position in TechTarget by 4,977.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 457 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TechTarget by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in TechTarget by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in TechTarget by 1,014.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,774 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Get TechTarget alerts:

TechTarget Stock Performance

TechTarget stock opened at $39.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.85 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.71 and its 200 day moving average is $55.47. TechTarget, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.89 and a twelve month high of $85.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

TechTarget ( NASDAQ:TTGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The information services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $77.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.26 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 6.12%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TechTarget news, President Rebecca Kitchens sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $36,847.50. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 17,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $871,860.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on TechTarget from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on TechTarget from $90.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen reduced their target price on TechTarget to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on TechTarget from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

About TechTarget

(Get Rating)

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.