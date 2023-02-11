Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 501 Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Green Plains were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Green Plains by 8,023.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Green Plains during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Green Plains by 39.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Green Plains by 106.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Green Plains during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Stephens cut shares of Green Plains from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Green Plains from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.83.

Green Plains Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $34.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.69, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.74. Green Plains Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.09 and a 1-year high of $41.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $894.42 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 13.88% and a negative net margin of 3.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Green Plains

In other news, CFO James E. Stark purchased 787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,065.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,184 shares in the company, valued at $356,210.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Green Plains

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grain, and corn oil at ethanol plants in Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Texas.

