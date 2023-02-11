Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 55,561 Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) by 64.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,561 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Accel Entertainment were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 8.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 7.0% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 23,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 11.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Accel Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment Stock Performance

NYSE:ACEL opened at $9.35 on Friday. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $14.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.47 and a 200-day moving average of $9.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.84 million, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Activity

Accel Entertainment ( NYSE:ACEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 43.85%. The firm had revenue of $266.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Derek Harmer sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total value of $329,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 169,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,446.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 35,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $288,491.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,315,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,697,078.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Harmer sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total transaction of $329,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 169,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,446.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Accel Entertainment from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Accel Entertainment Profile

(Get Rating)

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals, redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality, and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

Featured Articles

