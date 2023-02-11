Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 564 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KTB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on KTB shares. Williams Trading upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

Kontoor Brands Stock Performance

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:KTB opened at $46.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.91. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.98 and a 12-month high of $50.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96.

(Get Rating)

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.