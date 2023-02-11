Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 672 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,237 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Q2 were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Q2 by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Q2 by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Q2 by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Q2 by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Q2 by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Q2 from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Q2 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler downgraded Q2 from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Stephens reduced their target price on Q2 from $55.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Q2 from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.92.

Shares of QTWO opened at $34.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $67.44. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.24 and a beta of 1.45.

In other Q2 news, insider Kirk L. Coleman sold 2,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $77,684.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,865,963.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David J. Mehok sold 1,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $32,490.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,936.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kirk L. Coleman sold 2,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $77,684.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,029 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,963.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

