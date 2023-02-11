Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 927 Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCN. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in DigitalOcean by 136.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in DigitalOcean by 342.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in DigitalOcean by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

In other DigitalOcean news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 17,500 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $512,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,539,981.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other DigitalOcean news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 17,500 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $512,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,539,981.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,773 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $56,026.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 85,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,714,945.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DOCN shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DigitalOcean presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.46.

DOCN stock opened at $27.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a current ratio of 9.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -115.13 and a beta of 1.20. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.38 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

