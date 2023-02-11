Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes $223,000 Position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RCKT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RCKT. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.1 %

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $19.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 10.31 and a quick ratio of 10.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.42 and its 200-day moving average is $17.88. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $23.48.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

