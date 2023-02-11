Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes $229,000 Position in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 10,205.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 852,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,020,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 71,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 11,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,533,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,817,000 after acquiring an additional 169,428 shares during the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,753 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $357,909.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,204,865. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,753 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $357,909.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,204,865. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tony M. Chou sold 10,060 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $553,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,715 shares in the company, valued at $4,879,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 227,126 shares of company stock worth $12,327,444. 7.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SILK opened at $50.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.07 and a beta of 1.22. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 52 week low of $27.21 and a 52 week high of $58.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.15. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 86.73% and a negative net margin of 45.16%. The business had revenue of $37.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.84 million. Analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SILK shares. Argus raised their price target on Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Silk Road Medical to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America started coverage on Silk Road Medical in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Silk Road Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

