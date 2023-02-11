Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes $250,000 Position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Impinj by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Impinj by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Impinj by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Impinj by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Impinj by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Impinj stock opened at $122.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.22 and a 200 day moving average of $103.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.07, a P/E/G ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 2.36. Impinj, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.74 and a 12-month high of $142.78. The company has a current ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.78.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Impinj from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Impinj from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Impinj from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet raised Impinj from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Impinj from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.75.

In related news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.13, for a total value of $79,611.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 47,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,275,615.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Impinj news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 64,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total value of $7,551,096.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,332,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,661,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.13, for a total value of $79,611.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 47,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,275,615.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 452,413 shares of company stock valued at $53,352,919. 20.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

