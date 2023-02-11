Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes $252,000 Position in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 14,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MYOV. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Torray LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 81,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MYOV. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 2,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $74,755.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 355,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,564,967.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Lauren Merendino sold 2,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $53,995.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,558,876.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 2,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $74,755.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 355,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,564,967.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,551 shares of company stock valued at $283,453 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MYOV opened at $26.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 2.16. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.67 and a 12-month high of $27.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.29.

Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer, and MYFEMBREE, which is taken for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

