Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes $254,000 Position in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 100.0% during the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 20.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 3.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 10.7% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SWTX opened at $30.41 on Friday. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $65.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.00 and its 200 day moving average is $26.94. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 0.63.

In related news, insider Daniel Pichl sold 858 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $26,598.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,293. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 28.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SWTX. Wedbush set a $45.00 target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

