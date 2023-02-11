Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes $261,000 Position in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Saul Centers by 217.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Saul Centers during the second quarter worth $2,834,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Saul Centers by 17.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Saul Centers during the second quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Saul Centers during the first quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Saul Centers alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Saul Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Saul Centers from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Saul Centers Trading Up 1.5 %

Saul Centers Announces Dividend

Shares of Saul Centers stock opened at $42.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.40. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.21 and a 52-week high of $56.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.03%.

Saul Centers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the following segments: Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties. The Shopping Centers segment consists of community and neighbourhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.