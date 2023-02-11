Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes Position in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tennant by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,842,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,001,000 after acquiring an additional 35,440 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Tennant by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 817,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Tennant by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 648,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,421,000 after acquiring an additional 12,018 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Tennant by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 496,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,430,000 after acquiring an additional 12,089 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Tennant by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 433,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,675,000 after buying an additional 15,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

TNC stock opened at $66.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.14. Tennant has a fifty-two week low of $54.90 and a fifty-two week high of $85.33.

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, cleaning tools and supplies, and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

