Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Stock Holdings in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cannae were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Cannae by 137.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 14,610 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. increased its stake in Cannae by 64.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 91,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Cannae by 55.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox purchased a new stake in Cannae during the second quarter worth about $387,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Cannae by 130.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 259,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 146,713 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNNE opened at $24.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.85. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $29.80.

Cannae ( NYSE:CNNE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $164.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.20 million. Cannae had a negative return on equity of 13.01% and a negative net margin of 82.07%. Research analysts predict that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CNNE shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cannae from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Cannae to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment is involved in secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

