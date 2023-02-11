Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Stock Holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in REYN. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 675,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,827,000 after acquiring an additional 39,307 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 784.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 9,057 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 43.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,394,000 after acquiring an additional 108,130 shares in the last quarter. 29.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of REYN opened at $28.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.45. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $32.50.

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.19%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

