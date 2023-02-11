Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Shares Purchased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Tenaris during the second quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Tenaris by 113.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Tenaris by 155.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Tenaris during the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Tenaris by 149.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. 12.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TS stock opened at $34.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.44. Tenaris S.A. has a 12-month low of $22.24 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.80.

TS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Tenaris from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tenaris from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Grupo Santander downgraded Tenaris from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Tenaris from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.35.

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. It operates through the Tubes and Other segments. The Tubes segment consists of the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

