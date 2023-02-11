Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Stock Position Raised by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 304.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 164,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,595 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 21,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. X Square Capital LLC lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 252,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 49,165 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 159,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 25,472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:TEVA opened at $10.26 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $11.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

TEVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.78.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

