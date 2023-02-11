Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Stock Position Raised by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 304.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 164,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,595 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 21,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. X Square Capital LLC lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 252,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 49,165 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 159,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 25,472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance
NYSE:TEVA opened at $10.26 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $11.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.22.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA)
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.