TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $403,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $2,412,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 3,697.6% in the second quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 678.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 97,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $17.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.54. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $19.12. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 2.02.

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 149.86% and a negative net margin of 4,749.83%. On average, analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

TGTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on TG Therapeutics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. B. Riley raised their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

In related news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 234,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,491.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Yann Echelard purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 201,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,147,662.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 30,000 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 234,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,491.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

