The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,156 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,457,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $661,157,000 after purchasing an additional 140,296 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 13,245,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,505,000 after buying an additional 2,084,053 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,572,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,466,000 after buying an additional 49,981 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,111,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,414,000 after buying an additional 431,391 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 252.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,535,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,395,000 after buying an additional 1,816,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on LSXMK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

In other news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $54,126.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,814.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $54,126.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,814.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $26,064.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at $417,024. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 8,200 shares of company stock worth $267,200 and sold 28,076 shares worth $1,278,783. Company insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $34.92 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $34.34 and a 1 year high of $52.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.82.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

