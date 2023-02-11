The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,233 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Macerich were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Macerich by 1,536.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,783,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490,809 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Macerich by 13.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,904,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,622 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Macerich by 103.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,191 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Macerich by 497.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 946,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,241,000 after purchasing an additional 787,700 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macerich in the second quarter valued at $4,841,000. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MAC opened at $13.15 on Friday. The Macerich Company has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $17.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.38 and a 200-day moving average of $11.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.83, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Macerich’s payout ratio is -226.66%.

In related news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total value of $25,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,458 shares in the company, valued at $94,343.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

MAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Macerich from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. TheStreet raised Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Macerich from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Macerich from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Macerich from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.85.

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

