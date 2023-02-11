The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires Shares of 8,591 Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,591 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 127.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 1,597.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 43.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,551 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 28.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TNK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Teekay Tankers from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Teekay Tankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Teekay Tankers Trading Down 1.5 %

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Shares of NYSE TNK opened at $35.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.31. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.95 and a 52-week high of $36.90.

(Get Rating)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.