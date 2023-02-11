The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 239.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,516,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,119,008 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the first quarter worth about $184,096,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 57.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,378,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331,873 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 271.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,422,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 6.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,110,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

S has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered SentinelOne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. BTIG Research cut their target price on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. JMP Securities cut their target price on SentinelOne from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Cowen cut their target price on SentinelOne from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on SentinelOne from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.35.

In other SentinelOne news, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 2,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $39,686.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,760 shares in the company, valued at $2,191,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other SentinelOne news, CTO Ric Smith sold 2,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $39,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 89,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 2,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $39,686.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,191,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 827,446 shares of company stock worth $12,864,611 over the last quarter. 7.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SentinelOne stock opened at $15.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.51 and a 200 day moving average of $20.44. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.69 and a 52 week high of $47.17.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $115.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.00 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a negative net margin of 98.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

