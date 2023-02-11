The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,118 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 7.9% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,247,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,748 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Ovintiv by 70.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,928,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,739,986 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Ovintiv by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,790,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,253,000 after acquiring an additional 396,726 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Ovintiv by 63.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,950,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,397 shares during the period. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Ovintiv by 3.7% in the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,482,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,691,000 after acquiring an additional 89,556 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on OVV. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.26.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

NYSE OVV opened at $48.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.60. Ovintiv Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.27 and a twelve month high of $63.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.54). Ovintiv had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 53.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ovintiv

In other news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 610 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $33,623.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at $3,958,387.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 610 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $33,623.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at $3,958,387.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,600 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $146,146.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,692.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

