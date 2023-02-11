The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stock Holdings in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,641 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Vivint Smart Home were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,943,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,137,000 after purchasing an additional 113,145 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 15.3% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,500,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,001,000 after purchasing an additional 198,720 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 103.8% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 419,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 213,556 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 2.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 404,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 9,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 30.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 86,159 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE VVNT opened at $11.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 0.97. Vivint Smart Home, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $11.99.

Vivint Smart Home ( NYSE:VVNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $439.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.24 million. On average, research analysts expect that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vivint Smart Home from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $7.90 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Vivint Smart Home to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

