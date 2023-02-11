The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $274,000 Stock Position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,732 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AHH. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,943,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,030 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,603,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,187,000 after purchasing an additional 614,171 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,351,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,728,000 after purchasing an additional 559,473 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,604,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,032,000 after buying an additional 408,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 859,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,557,000 after buying an additional 312,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AHH opened at $12.50 on Friday. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $15.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.19. The company has a current ratio of 11.71, a quick ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.94.

Armada Hoffler Properties ( NYSE:AHH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 22.28% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $53.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

