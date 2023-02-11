The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $298,000 Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,729 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,231 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 156.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 166.1% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 26.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DELL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.63.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Price Performance

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $3,918,397.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,613,082.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 47.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $42.72 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $32.90 and a one year high of $61.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.02.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.69. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 208.47% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $24.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 55.46%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Further Reading

