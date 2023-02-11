The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $307,000 Stock Position in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,515 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 50.0% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 30,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 160.0% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,082 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 41,900 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 15.9% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,938 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 8.0% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 350,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after buying an additional 25,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 25.7% in the second quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 29,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

BLFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Stephens cut their target price on BioLife Solutions to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of BLFS stock opened at $22.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $982.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.14 and a 200-day moving average of $21.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $29.72.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $40.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.63 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 67.70% and a negative return on equity of 7.50%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $177,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 252,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,492,718.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $177,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 252,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,492,718.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Marcus Schulz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $25,020.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 43,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,793.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 132,228 shares of company stock valued at $2,930,055. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

