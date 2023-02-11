The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Invests $243,000 in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP raised its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 535.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA OIH opened at $329.24 on Friday. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 12 month low of $195.77 and a 12 month high of $336.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $307.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.05.

