The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,981 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 1.5% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 19.3% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 53.0% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 10.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 49,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 1.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 313,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QRTEA opened at $2.30 on Friday. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $7.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24. The company has a market cap of $879.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.40.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $1.20 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and online commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International, and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment includes the distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households.

