The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Makes New $248,000 Investment in Senti Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Senti Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 117,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allen Operations LLC acquired a new stake in Senti Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Senti Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Senti Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Senti Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Senti Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. 40.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNTI has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Senti Biosciences in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Senti Biosciences from $7.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Senti Biosciences from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

Senti Biosciences Price Performance

Senti Biosciences stock opened at $1.58 on Friday. Senti Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average of $2.14.

Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.77 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Senti Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Senti Biosciences

Senti Biosciences, Inc operates as a preclinical biotechnology company that develops next-generation cell and gene therapies engineered with its gene circuit platform technologies for various diseases. Its lead product candidates utilize allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR-NK) cells outfitted with its gene circuit technologies in various oncology indications.

