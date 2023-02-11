The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 1,104 Shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Fluence Energy were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,097,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,565,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,840,000 after acquiring an additional 337,068 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 109.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,437,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,842,000 after acquiring an additional 752,009 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,361,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,846,000 after acquiring an additional 516,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 164.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 899,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,528,000 after acquiring an additional 558,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FLNC opened at $21.96 on Friday. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $26.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 2.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.14). Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $441.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Fluence Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fluence Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Fluence Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.58.

Fluence Energy Profile

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

