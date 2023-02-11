The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 39,700 Shares of LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 117,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,700 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in LianBio were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in LianBio by 29.0% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 47,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 10,697 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in LianBio in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in LianBio in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in LianBio by 66.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 24,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in LianBio by 60.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 79,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 29,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of LianBio from $27.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th.

LianBio stock opened at $2.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.49. LianBio has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $6.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average of $2.00.

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.22. Equities analysts anticipate that LianBio will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LianBio Profile

LianBio, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for cardiovascular, oncology, respiratory, opthalmology, and inflammatory diseases in China and other Asian countries. The company develops mavacamten for the treatment of obstructive and non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; TP-03 for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis; NBTXR3 for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, and solid tumor; Infigratinib for the treatment of second-line and first-line cholangiocarcinoma, and gastric cancers; BBP-398 for solid tumors; Omilancor for ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease; NX-13 for ulcerative colitis; LYR-210 for chronic rhinosinusitis; and Sisunatovir for respiratory syncytical virus.

