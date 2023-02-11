The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases New Stake in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $80,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 17.6% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $175,000. 64.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KROS has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Keros Therapeutics stock opened at $53.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 1.26. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $24.38 and a one year high of $68.29.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

