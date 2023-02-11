The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Position in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 840,391 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in PubMatic were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PubMatic by 13.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,682,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,076,000 after buying an additional 325,631 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of PubMatic by 8.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,181,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,860,000 after buying an additional 87,549 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in PubMatic by 14.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 776,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,293,000 after purchasing an additional 96,346 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in PubMatic by 471.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,966,000 after purchasing an additional 621,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PubMatic by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 463,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,094,000 after purchasing an additional 45,281 shares during the last quarter. 41.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PUBM opened at $15.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.07 and its 200 day moving average is $16.48. The company has a market capitalization of $791.18 million, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.93. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.19 and a 12-month high of $31.85.

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $64.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.88 million. PubMatic had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 17.14%. Equities research analysts predict that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 40,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $605,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PubMatic news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 40,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $605,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Daimler sold 15,750 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $247,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,675. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PUBM shares. Vertical Research cut PubMatic to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on PubMatic from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on PubMatic from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer set a $22.00 target price on PubMatic in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on PubMatic from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.63.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

