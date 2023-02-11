The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stock Holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,658 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,257,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,223,000 after acquiring an additional 273,095 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP boosted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 7,005,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,051,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 38.7% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 817,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,554,000 after buying an additional 227,830 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in LivePerson during the second quarter worth $8,267,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 4.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 485,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,844,000 after buying an additional 19,835 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LPSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of LivePerson from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of LivePerson from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of LivePerson to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.92.

LivePerson Trading Down 5.0 %

LivePerson Company Profile

Shares of LivePerson stock opened at $14.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.54. LivePerson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $29.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

(Get Rating)

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

Featured Articles

