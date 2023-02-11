The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,107 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,521,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,489,000 after purchasing an additional 247,271 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,763,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,813,000 after acquiring an additional 58,739 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 27.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,459,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,219,000 after acquiring an additional 317,646 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.2% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,406,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,090,000 after acquiring an additional 82,010 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,203,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,716,000 after acquiring an additional 50,066 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James cut Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.90.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 1.2 %

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

Shares of BAH stock opened at $96.66 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $69.68 and a 12-month high of $112.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.39%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

