The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 11,413 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,413 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Vistra were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VST. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vistra in the first quarter worth $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra in the third quarter worth $42,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Vistra by 27.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2,324.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the first quarter worth $53,000. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 333,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,616,974.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $51,436,389.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,281,712 shares in the company, valued at $319,956,442.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott B. Helm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 333,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,616,974.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $23.04 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $27.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.57. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.37 and a beta of 0.92.

Vistra Corp. is an energy company engaged in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The Texas and East segments engage in electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management activities, fuel production and fuel logistics management.

