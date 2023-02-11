The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,200 Shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Argo Group International were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Argo Group International by 2,751.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Argo Group International in the third quarter valued at $443,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 121.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 24,877 shares during the last quarter. Voce Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 1.3% during the second quarter. Voce Capital Management LLC now owns 3,317,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,290,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 56.5% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 475,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,529,000 after purchasing an additional 171,592 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Argo Group International Price Performance

Shares of ARGO stock opened at $29.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.84 and its 200-day moving average is $24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.01. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $45.26.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

