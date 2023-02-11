The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,233 Shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Gladstone Commercial were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Commercial during the first quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOD. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price objective on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Gladstone Commercial Price Performance

Gladstone Commercial Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ GOOD opened at $16.41 on Friday. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $23.38. The stock has a market cap of $650.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -328.20, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 4.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.14.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is -2,400.00%.

Gladstone Commercial Profile

(Get Rating)

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.