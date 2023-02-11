The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 2,647 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,647 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 133,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 19,208 shares in the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 2nd quarter valued at $325,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,565,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,768,000 after purchasing an additional 501,190 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,828,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,616,000 after purchasing an additional 45,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Latin America Price Performance

Shares of Liberty Latin America stock opened at $9.34 on Friday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.88 and a 1 year high of $11.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.67.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America ( NASDAQ:LILAK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C and W Carribean, C and W Panama, Cand W Networks and LatAm, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rica, and VTR. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

