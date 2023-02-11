The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 565 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Revolve Group by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 744.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 190,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 168,302 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 190.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 29,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 874,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,966,000 after purchasing an additional 128,331 shares during the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RVLV. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Revolve Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Revolve Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Revolve Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler cut Revolve Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Revolve Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.88.

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $25.21 on Friday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.17 and a 52-week high of $63.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the following segments: Revolve, and Forward (FWRD). The Revolve segment offers constant newness and discovery through a broad assortment of premium apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products.

