The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 581 Shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHYF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in The Shyft Group by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 296.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SHYF. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of The Shyft Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Shares of SHYF stock opened at $30.75 on Friday. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.66 and a 12-month high of $46.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.06 and a 200-day moving average of $25.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.35%.

In other news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $367,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,473.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

