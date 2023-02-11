The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 585,982 Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585,982 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Dada Nexus were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DADA. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Dada Nexus by 72.3% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dada Nexus in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dada Nexus by 82.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in Dada Nexus in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Dada Nexus by 15.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dada Nexus stock opened at $12.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.66 and a 200 day moving average of $7.14. Dada Nexus Limited has a 52 week low of $2.98 and a 52 week high of $15.59.

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $347.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.04 million. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 30.01% and a negative net margin of 28.88%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DADA shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Dada Nexus from $16.50 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dada Nexus from $7.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

